TFcon 2018 ? 3A Movie Transformers Display Images



Doors have opened at TFcon 2018. Our crew are on site and sending us images of all the good things on display, starting with 3A’s licensed Transformers offerings. On show here are their awesome non-transformable collector figures of: The Last Knight Optimus Prime The Last Knight Bumblebee The Last Knight Megatron Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are shipping now – while Megatron is an upcoming and extremely cool release.



