|
MPM-10 Masterpiece Movie Starscream Gallery
What a treat! I just love it when your little insect feet try to run!* Time for a look at the recently released MPM-10 Starscream.* This hit globally and has already worked itself to big box and out here in the States.* Starscream is the 10th Masterpiece Movie figure, if you include the first 2 from Japan which were high deco versions of Leader Class figures from the time.* He scales well with MPM-5 Barricade
and MPM-8 Megatron
.* Screamer features his Movie 1 look with a little artistic license on the grey areas of his jet mode.* Robot » Continue Reading.
The post MPM-10 Masterpiece Movie Starscream Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca