Metroplex79 Little Guy with Firepower Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Toronto-ish Posts: 1,705

Tracking Amazon returns: Here's where they really go (Marketplace)





Some of you might find this amazing, while some of you might find this to be common knowledge...or did I get suckered into making you watch this propaganda piece?





Disclosure:



I have ordered from Amazon maybe 15 times in the past 10 years. Other than the usual complaint of inefficient packaging, I've never had to return anything.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1yqcagavfY I don't watch CBC. This popped on the side while watching people buying mystery pallets.Some of you might find this amazing, while some of you might find this to be common knowledge...or did I get suckered into making you watch this propaganda piece?Disclosure:I have ordered from Amazon maybe 15 times in the past 10 years. Other than the usual complaint of inefficient packaging, I've never had to return anything.







A team that's only a shell of its former self

Savage Blitzkrieg Squad [MIC]



Metroplex79 is a good and safe city to do business in!!! Take the tour .

These people stopped by:

Cybertron.ca feedback thread



New and old buyers welcome here:

Cybertron.ca sales thread

[CONTINUING POST-TFCON UPDATE]

(last update: Feb 12/14 @ 9:15am EST, slight edit) __________________