Haslab Victory Saber ? Takara Tomy Mall Pre-Orders Live In Japan!
Let’s say go! And just a few hours after the official announcement
, Takara Tomy Mall pre-orders for HasLab Victory Saber are live! Takara Tomy Mall Website have just updated a listing
*for Japanese fans to be part of the Victory Saber’s crowdfunding campaign. Pre-order price is 26950 Yen which is $242.37 approximately, scheduled for release in 2022 or later and with a pre-order period from*September 28, 2021 to October 10.*We are sure Japanese fans will be an important addition to the number of Victory Saber’s backers. If you live in the US, Canada or the UK dont miss the » Continue Reading.
The post Haslab Victory Saber – Takara Tomy Mall Pre-Orders Live In Japan!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
