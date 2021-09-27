Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Haslab Victory Saber ? Takara Tomy Mall Pre-Orders Live In Japan!


Let’s say go! And just a few hours after the official announcement, Takara Tomy Mall pre-orders for HasLab Victory Saber are live! Takara Tomy Mall Website have just updated a listing*for Japanese fans to be part of the Victory Saber’s crowdfunding campaign. Pre-order price is 26950 Yen which is $242.37 approximately, scheduled for release in 2022 or later and with a pre-order period from*September 28, 2021 to October 10.*We are sure Japanese fans will be an important addition to the number of Victory Saber’s backers. If you live in the US, Canada or the UK dont miss the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Haslab Victory Saber – Takara Tomy Mall Pre-Orders Live In Japan! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
