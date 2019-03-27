|
X-Transbots MX-15 Deathwish (Masterpiece Scale G1 Dead End) Color Prototype Images
Via X-Transbots Weibo
, we can share for you images of the colored prototype of their upcoming X-Transbots MX-15 Deathwish (Masterpiece Scale G1 Dead End). MX-15 Deathwish features an excellent cartoon-accurate robot and alt mode with the perfect scale to fit any Masterpiece collection. The images let us see the great poseability of the figure and the respective comparison size with MP Bluestreak and X-Transbots MX-13 G2 Crackup (G2 Breakdown). As usual with these X-Transbots releases, this figure has got die-cast parts, rubber tires and a beautiful finishing. This mold is expected for release on April this year. Don’t forget » Continue Reading.
