Humble Comics Bundle: Transformers 2019 By IDW ? Pay Want You Want Supporting Hasbro?

Via Humble Bundle *we can share for you a nice opportunity to grab a big digital pack of the previous IDW’s Transformers comics. The total*cost for the comics in this bundle is as much as $667 (from the first titles to the final sagas) but you can choose the price and increase your contribution to upgrade your bundle! This bundle has a minimum $1 purchase, and a suggested price of $25. And you can read a lot of comics for a great price while also helping a good cause. Choose where the money goes, between the publisher and Hasbro Children’s » Continue Reading. The post Humble Comics Bundle: Transformers 2019 By IDW – Pay Want You Want Supporting Hasbro’s Children Fund appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM