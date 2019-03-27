|
Humble Comics Bundle: Transformers 2019 By IDW ? Pay Want You Want Supporting Hasbro?
Via Humble Bundle
*we can share for you a nice opportunity to grab a big digital pack of the previous IDW’s Transformers comics. The total*cost for the comics in this bundle is as much as $667 (from the first titles to the final sagas) but you can choose the price and increase your contribution to upgrade your bundle! This bundle has a minimum $1 purchase, and a suggested price of $25. And you can read a lot of comics for a great price while also helping a good cause. Choose where the money goes, between the publisher and Hasbro Childrens » Continue Reading.
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/