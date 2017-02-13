Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,985

RID Combiner Force Stormshot Out In Malaysia



Thanks to 2005 boards user*Wing_Saber-X, we know that RID Combiner Force Stormshot*is out in Malaysia, together with Classics White Drift and other figures of the latest wave. They*can be found at TRU Malaysia and Parkson stores, but Stormshot is limited as one per case. Happy hunting to all Malyasian Transfans. Don’t forget to click on the bar and join to the discussion at the 2005 boards.



Thanks to 2005 boards user*Wing_Saber-X, we know that RID Combiner Force Stormshot*is out in Malaysia, together with Classics White Drift and other figures of the latest wave. They*can be found at TRU Malaysia and Parkson stores, but Stormshot is limited as one per case. Happy hunting to all Malyasian Transfans. Don't forget to click on the bar and join to the discussion at the 2005 boards.

