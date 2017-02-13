Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
RID Combiner Force Stormshot Out In Malaysia


Thanks to 2005 boards user*Wing_Saber-X, we know that RID Combiner Force Stormshot*is out in Malaysia, together with Classics White Drift and other figures of the latest wave. They*can be found at TRU Malaysia and Parkson stores, but Stormshot is limited as one per case. Happy hunting to all Malyasian Transfans.

The post RID Combiner Force Stormshot Out In Malaysia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
