Third Party company Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account
, have revealed their next Legends scale figure: H24 Macchio. This is an extensive remold and redeco of*Newage H23 Darious
*(G1 Galvatron) as the Botcon 2008 exclusive Shattered Glass Megatron. The figure features a new head, wings and cannons plus the alt mode has been modified to look more like a space ship.*We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on » Continue Reading.
