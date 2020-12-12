Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H24 Macchio (Legends Scale Shattered Glass Megatron)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,855
Newage H24 Macchio (Legends Scale Shattered Glass Megatron)


Third Party company Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account, have revealed their next Legends scale figure: H24 Macchio. This is an extensive remold and redeco of*Newage H23 Darious*(G1 Galvatron) as the Botcon 2008 exclusive Shattered Glass Megatron. The figure features a new head, wings and cannons plus the alt mode has been modified to look more like a space ship.*We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H24 Macchio (Legends Scale Shattered Glass Megatron) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
5 Transformers from Canada for g scale, ho and n scale for repair
Transformers
Astro Magnum (G1 Transformers Shockwave)!!!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Drill Bit Figure Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Animated ? WINGBLADE OPTIMUS PRIME - Loose
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Metroplex accessory Six Gun chest piece
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Revenge of The Fallen 2009 Leader OPTIMUS PRIME - Loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.