Old Today, 03:32 PM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 420
Freakx2001's TFcon 2023 Want List
Time to start looking for items to pick up at TFcon 2023. I'm looking to arrange meets up during the convention

WANT LIST:

Masterpiece
**KO ACCEPTABLE***

Hound
Shockwave

Animated
Purple Shockwave (TFA) - Cannon

EARTHRISE
Runabout
Runamuck
Sunstreaker
Smokescreen

Studio Series 86
Grimlock
Slug
Rumble (Blue)
Spike

Power of the Primes
Swoop

G1 Reissues
Commemorative Series Soundwave w/ Box
Transformers the Movie Hot Rod Reissue

G1 Figures
Sinnertwin / Cut Throat
Springer

G1 Parts
Optimus Prime Roller
Rat Bat - Gold Accessory
Scourge - Headpiece
Jet Fire - Back Thrusters
Ape Face - Large Back Wing
Galvatron - Cannon / Arm Piece
Double Dealer - Powermaster Knok & Missile
Ram Jet - Seeker's fists
Abominus - Combiner Parts (Fists, Feet, Etc)
Hound Accessories
Mirage Accessories
Red Alert Accessories
Scorponok - 2x Cannon, 2x Chrome Leg Brace, 1x Fast Track Arm
Ravage - 2x Missiles

Non-Transformers
GI Joe Classified Figures
GI Joe ARAH Vehicle Parts - I have a list!
