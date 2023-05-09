freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 420

Freakx2001's TFcon 2023 Sale List

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA



Hey!

It's time to ramp up for TFcon 2023. I've been attending for a long while now, and use TFcon as my main source of acquiring TF both Modern and Vintage. I'm easy going and always looking for a good deal and to provide good deals to others. I'll be attending TFcon again this year and available to meet up for deals onsite. I'll be updating my listings as we move closer and closer to TFcon 2023.



I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (



Feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.



FEATURE ITEMS





TRANSFORMERS ACTION MASTERS

Optimus Truck w/ Accessories $140

Mainframe #complete $125



Pictures

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA



Transformers Prime RID

Beast Hunters Shockwave MIB $60

Megatron (MSIB) $ 75

First Edition Arcee (MSOC) $ 80



Transformers Legacy

Point Blank (MSIB) $30



Transformers Generations

Wheel jack (MSOC) $15

WFC Bumblebee (MSOC) $50



Transformers Armada

Loose Tidalwave $90



Transformers Universe 2.0

Loose Onslaught $15



Transformers Animated

Loose Bulkhead $30



Transformers Masterpiece

incomplete MP Grimlock for parts - Msg for Details



Generation One

Jetfire Arm $10

Jetfire Wings $15

Ultra Magnus Gun $10



Blaster Reissue (MSIB) $50

Soundwave Reissue (MSIB) $100



Generation 2

incomplete Hero Optimus Prime $30





Non-Transformers

Toy Biz Marvel's Gambit (MSOC) $30

GI Joe Classified Breaker + Baroness $100

Star Wars Black Series Finn in Storm Trooper $15

Star Wars Black Series Captain Phasma $20

Star Wars Black Series Slave Leia $75

