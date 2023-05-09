Updated: May 9th 2023
https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA
Hey!
It's time to ramp up for TFcon 2023. I've been attending for a long while now, and use TFcon as my main source of acquiring TF both Modern and Vintage. I'm easy going and always looking for a good deal and to provide good deals to others. I'll be attending TFcon again this year and available to meet up for deals onsite. I'll be updating my listings as we move closer and closer to TFcon 2023.
I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading
as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (WANT LIST
), so please check that.
Feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.
FEATURE ITEMS
TRANSFORMERS ACTION MASTERS
Optimus Truck w/ Accessories $140
Mainframe #complete $125
Pictures
Transformers Prime RID
Beast Hunters Shockwave MIB $60
Megatron (MSIB) $75
First Edition Arcee (MSOC) $80
Transformers Legacy
Point Blank (MSIB) $30
Transformers Generations
Wheel jack (MSOC) $15
WFC Bumblebee (MSOC) $50
Transformers Armada
Loose Tidalwave $90
Transformers Universe 2.0
Loose Onslaught $15
Transformers Animated
Loose Bulkhead $30
Transformers Masterpiece
incomplete MP Grimlock for parts - Msg for Details
Generation One
Jetfire Arm $10
Jetfire Wings $15
Ultra Magnus Gun $10
Blaster Reissue (MSIB) $50
Soundwave Reissue (MSIB) $100
Generation 2
incomplete Hero Optimus Prime $30
Non-Transformers
Toy Biz Marvel's Gambit (MSOC) $30
GI Joe Classified Breaker + Baroness $100
Star Wars Black Series Finn in Storm Trooper $15
Star Wars Black Series Captain Phasma $20
Star Wars Black Series Slave Leia $75
Tons of Xmem + Superman Comics (See Google Drive)