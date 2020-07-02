|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2020
TFW2005 member Lucas35 draws our PREVIEWSworld attention to their November IDW solicitations listings. Titles on deck for the New Comic Book Days of that month include Transformers (2019) entering “War World” territory in issue #25 and Gigawatt’s
story continuing in Transformers x Back To The Future issue #2. Check out the artwork and synopsis details attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Transformers #25 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez (A/CA) Anna Malkova (CA) Fico Ossio “War World” begins here! It’s all led up to this. With Megatron making his play for » Continue Reading.
