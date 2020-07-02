Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,202
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2020


TFW2005 member Lucas35 draws our PREVIEWSworld attention to their November IDW solicitations listings. Titles on deck for the New Comic Book Days of that month include Transformers (2019) entering “War World” territory in issue #25 and Gigawatt’s story continuing in Transformers x Back To The Future issue #2. Check out the artwork and synopsis details attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Transformers #25 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez (A/CA) Anna Malkova (CA) Fico Ossio “War World” begins here! It’s all led up to this. With Megatron making his play for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-18 STREAK (BLUESTREAK) *KFC hands & Collector's coin
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-17 PROWL *KFC hands, Collector's coin,
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 SIDESWIPE *KFC hands, Collectors coin, Reprolabel
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-19 SMOKESCREEN *KFC hands & Collectors coin. Mint!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-27 IRONHIDE *KFC hands & Reprolabels included. Mint!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-30 RATCHET *KFC hands & Reprolabels included. Mint!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Toys Studio Series 38 Voyager Class Transformers: Bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.