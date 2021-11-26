Courtesy of our very own newsie*Exastiken*we have images of Flame Toys booth at*San Diego Comic Con 2021 for y9ur viewing pleasure. Flame Toys treated us with some nice reveals and updates of their different lines. Read on for the main highlights: Furai Model – Easy to assemble model kits. G1 Arcee (gray prototype) G1 Soundwave*(gray prototype) G1 Shockwave*(gray prototype) Furai Action – Fully assembled action figures, small scale. Leo Primal (Lio Convoy, color prototype) Kuro Kara Kuri*– Top quality and finishing action figure, bigger scale and price. IDW Rodimus (Color prototype) See all the mirrored images after the break and » Continue Reading.
