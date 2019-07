Grimlock4Prime Alternator Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Burlington, On Posts: 944

Display stands Hey guys, I have a question regarding display stands.



I picked up the PE Mega Doragon at TFCon this week and kinda want to display this big, beautiful boy in some sort of feet-off-the-ground flight pose. Can anyone recommend a stand that would support a figure of this size? I don't think the Tamashi Stages I have are up to the task.

