Transformers 7 Receives A $200 Million Budget, Filming In Canada Confirmed


Confirming the intel which TFW2005 received two weeks back, Montreal based news site Journal de Montreal states that the next Transformers movie (named as Transformers 7 for ease of use) will carry out its principal photography in Canada. In addition to the info regarding the filming at MELS Studios stage 3, the site also highlights a secondary location in the form of*MTL Grandé Studios. It’s interesting to know that TF7’s principal photography is primarily taking place inside studios rather than outside in the open. Shooting will take place for 11 weeks, spanning from July to September, before heading &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 7 Receives A $200 Million Budget, Filming In Canada Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
