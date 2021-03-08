|
Transformers 7 Receives A $200 Million Budget, Filming In Canada Confirmed
Confirming the intel which TFW2005 received two weeks back
, Montreal based news site Journal de Montreal
states that the next Transformers movie (named as Transformers 7 for ease of use) will carry out its principal photography in Canada. In addition to the info regarding the filming at MELS Studios stage 3, the site also highlights a secondary location in the form of*MTL Grandé Studios. It’s interesting to know that TF7’s principal photography is primarily taking place inside studios rather than outside in the open. Shooting will take place for 11 weeks, spanning from July to September, before heading » Continue Reading.
