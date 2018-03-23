|
Takara Tomy Encore God Fire Convoy In Package And Content Images
Thanks to*to Hobbymizer Hong Kong Discuss Facebook group user*?Ken Leung?, we have our first in hand images
of the Encore God Fire Convoy reissue. The images let us see the content of the really big box. As we were expecting, this new release of Fire Convoy (RID Optimus Prime) and God Magnus (RID Ultra Magnus) replaces the chromed parts with new metallic paint for a new cartoon-accurate deco. The big*Super God Sword, originally available only with* with the exclusive ToysRus Japan 2-Pack, comes disassembled on the back of Fire Convoy’s inner bubbles, together with instructions and a collectible card.* » Continue Reading.
