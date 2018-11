Hasbro China Jingdong Retailer Exclusive Red Knight In-Hand Images

Some weeks ago, we reported a very curious Chinese exclusive Transformers item.*Hasbro announced a*Jingdong Retailer Exclusive*Transformers figure known as the JD Red Knight . The figure is a red redeco and retool of*Transformers: Age Of Extinction Voyager Class Galvatron, and*was available to order it via JD fromOctober, 2018. Today, thanks to Weibo user*????? , we have our first in-hand images of this exclusive (and sure elusive) toy. The figure features all the things your should like (or not) about the original AOE Galvatron mold, but the new colors, detailes and head sure give the mold its own personality, after all » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro China Jingdong Retailer Exclusive Red Knight In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM