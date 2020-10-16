|
Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters Listings & Stock Images
Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you listings for the new Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters. These figures have had quite a strange story so far. Officially revealed by Hasbro
, the were supposed to be ready for pre-order exclusively via Walmart.com on Friday October 16, 2020 at Noon EST but the listings never showed up. Now we have our first proper listings for the toys, but pre-orders are not available yet and all links show as “out of stock”. Walmart exclusive Retro Headmaster Chromedome Walmart exclusive Retro Headmaster Brainstorm
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca