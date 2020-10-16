Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,645

Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters Listings & Stock Images





Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you listings for the new Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters. These figures have had quite a strange story so far. Walmart exclusive Retro Headmaster Brainstorm Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you listings for the new Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters. These figures have had quite a strange story so far. Officially revealed by Hasbro , the were supposed to be ready for pre-order exclusively via Walmart.com on Friday October 16, 2020 at Noon EST but the listings never showed up. Now we have our first proper listings for the toys, but pre-orders are not available yet and all links show as “out of stock”. Walmart exclusive Retro Headmaster Chromedome





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca