Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,645
Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters Listings & Stock Images



Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you listings for the new Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters. These figures have had quite a strange story so far. Officially revealed by Hasbro, the were supposed to be ready for pre-order exclusively via Walmart.com on Friday October 16, 2020 at Noon EST but the listings never showed up. Now we have our first proper listings for the toys, but pre-orders are not available yet and all links show as “out of stock”. Walmart exclusive Retro Headmaster Chromedome Walmart exclusive Retro Headmaster Brainstorm
