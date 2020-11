grizzly519 Robot Master Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: Cambridge,Ontario Posts: 747

G2 Blast Off Date Stamp I just found this today in a thrift store.The years on both arms say 1986.I have never owned this G2 figure before and honestly it feels cheap.Does anyone else have this figure and if so what are the years in the date stamp??

Any help is appreciated .Thanks

My Sell List My Wants My Feedback __________________