TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  January 2021 Week 01


It's a new year and we have our first round up of international sightings of 2021. A slow but interesting week with more Kingdom sightings in Europe and Asia, new Generations Selects in Philippines and even the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures in Singapore. Kingdom Wave 1 Voyager In France *2005 Board member transform75 spotted the new Kingdom Optimus Primal and Cyclonus at King Jouet for 28.00 Euros each. Generations Selects Black Roritchi In Philippines *2005 Board member Kotori Sonoda*found this redeco of Earthrise Fasttrack at Toys"R"Us Glorietta.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  January 2021 Week 01 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



