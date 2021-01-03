|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up January 2021 Week 01
It’s a new year and we have our first round up of international sightings of 2021. A slow but interesting week with more Kingdom sightings in Europe and Asia, new Generations Selects in Philippines and even the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures in Singapore. Kingdom Wave 1 Voyager In France
*2005 Board member transform75 spotted the new Kingdom Optimus Primal and Cyclonus at King Jouet for 28.00 Euros each. Generations Selects Black Roritchi In Philippines
*2005 Board member Kotori Sonoda*found this redeco of Earthrise Fasttrack at Toys"R"Us Glorietta.
