Old Today, 11:27 AM   #1
Handlesscombo
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Richmond
Posts: 1
Wanted: video game figures
Hey, I'm looking to get some video game figures, I know that's vague as heck but its been a hard time tracking any down, also looking for medabot stuff
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #2
k3v1nc0x
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 45
Re: Wanted: video game figures
Transformers video game figures? I have Fall of Cybertron Jazz (Takara version) for sale...
Click image for larger version Name: 15 Jazz FoC 1.jpg Views: 3 Size: 83.2 KB ID: 44898  
