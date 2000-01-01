Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Wanted: video game figures
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:27 AM
#
1
Handlesscombo
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Richmond
Posts: 1
Wanted: video game figures
Hey, I'm looking to get some video game figures, I know that's vague as heck but its been a hard time tracking any down, also looking for medabot stuff
Handlesscombo
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Handlesscombo
Find More Posts by Handlesscombo
Today, 11:40 AM
#
2
k3v1nc0x
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 45
Re: Wanted: video game figures
Transformers video game figures? I have Fall of Cybertron Jazz (Takara version) for sale...
Attached Thumbnails
k3v1nc0x
View Public Profile
Send a private message to k3v1nc0x
Find More Posts by k3v1nc0x
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Classic/Generations Lot of 9 Figures
Transformers Classics Generations Seeker Lot w/ Ultra Magnus, Skywarp, Ramjet...
Transformers Combiner Wars Lot - Superion, Menasor, Bruticus, more!
Transformers Universe and Earth Wars 4 Combiners Lot - Superion, Bruticus
Massive Transformers Movie Lot - Rodimus, Magnus, Unicron, Galvatron, more!
Transformers TAV33 Adventurr Giant Optimus Prime
Transformers lot
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:52 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.