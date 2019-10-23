|
War for Cybertron: Siege Spinister In-Hand Gallery
Courtesy of*Planet Iacon Singapore Transformers Fans Unite Facebook
*we can share for you several in-hand images of the new*War for Cybertron: Siege Spinister. Siege Spinister is our first proper new updated mold of the Decepticon double Targetmaster. This a very detailed and poseable Deluxe figure. You can recreate very dynamic poses for your pictures. While Spinister does not come with any Targetmaster partners, he has 2 small guns that resemble*Singe and Hairsplitter gun modes. However, new Battlemasters Singe and*Shrute are sold separately (Shrute/Hairsplitter is included in the Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron pack). Click on the bar to see all the » Continue Reading.
