Today, 12:50 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Via Instagram user @seasalt99 we can share for your our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron*for your viewing pleasure. We have a*very nice G1 rendition of Galvatrons alt mode for sure! A solid space cannon that looks like a great improvement over the Titans Return Galvatron mold. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
Today, 01:30 PM
#2
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Woah...very cool, now someone to stand up against my Power of the Primes Rodimus Prime!
Today, 01:30 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe it’s just me but either his legs weren’t pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
Today, 01:31 PM
#4
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
BATTLE MUCK
I'm still in, just.... ugh
Today, 01:32 PM
#5
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe its just me but either his legs werent pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
his body proportions is similar to a dwarf.
Today, 01:43 PM
#6
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe its just me but either his legs werent pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
Quote:
Originally Posted by xueyue2
his body proportions is similar to a dwarf.
I hope it's mistransformed, otherwise this really isn't good. Those legs look WAY too short.
Today, 01:47 PM
#7
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
I want to like this more than I do but I agree about the legs looking way off.
Today, 01:47 PM
#8
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe its just me but either his legs werent pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
There is definitely some mistransformation, and I'm pretty sure there is something off with the photo itself. Not sure what is going on, but the proportions are way off compared to the earlier pics.
Today, 01:57 PM
#9
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
This figure gives me huge Gundam vibes.
