Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images


Via Instagram user @seasalt99 we can share for your our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron*for your viewing pleasure. We have a*very nice G1 rendition of Galvatrons alt mode for sure! A solid space cannon that looks like a great improvement over the Titans Return Galvatron mold. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

Today, 01:30 PM   #2
Collectingtoys
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Woah...very cool, now someone to stand up against my Power of the Primes Rodimus Prime!
Today, 01:30 PM   #3
Miraculous Galvatron
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe it’s just me but either his legs weren’t pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
Today, 01:31 PM   #4
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
BATTLE MUCK

I'm still in, just.... ugh
Today, 01:32 PM   #5
xueyue2
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron View Post
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe its just me but either his legs werent pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!

his body proportions is similar to a dwarf.
Today, 01:43 PM   #6
ssjgoku22
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron View Post
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe its just me but either his legs werent pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
Originally Posted by xueyue2 View Post
his body proportions is similar to a dwarf.
I hope it's mistransformed, otherwise this really isn't good. Those legs look WAY too short.
Today, 01:47 PM   #7
wesperino
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
I want to like this more than I do but I agree about the legs looking way off.
Today, 01:47 PM   #8
canprime
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron View Post
Overall sculpt looks great, maybe its just me but either his legs werent pulled down enough or perhaps something else, but his chest and upper body look bigger than his legs. Overall looking forward to grabbing this guy!
There is definitely some mistransformation, and I'm pretty sure there is something off with the photo itself. Not sure what is going on, but the proportions are way off compared to the earlier pics.
Today, 01:57 PM   #9
delrue
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron In-Hand Images
This figure gives me huge Gundam vibes.
