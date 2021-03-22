Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,291

Via Instagram user @seasalt99 we can share for your our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron*for your viewing pleasure. We have a*very nice G1 rendition of Galvatrons alt mode for sure! A solid space cannon that looks like a great improvement over the Titans Return Galvatron mold. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!



