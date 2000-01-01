Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Wanted Items
Classics Voyager Jetfire
PredaconTheKing
Predacon Grand Emporor
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 4
Classics Voyager Jetfire
Hello all!
New to Cyb.ca, but iv been on TFW for many years now.
Looking to get a Classics Voyager JEtfire (junker prefered, looking for just the wings and cockpit).
IF youve got one, send me a PM! iv got many items to trade for it!
Thanks!
-PtK
PredaconTheKing
