FS: MP-22 Ultra Magnus Takara Tomy with upgraded hands Purchased myself and went from box to the display.



Item has not been played with or transformed. Deciding to part ways with this piece and change my display.





Comes with original box, instructions, and accessories.



You'll also receive the figure, upgraded hands that have individual articulation (this was an upgrade)





You'll notice that in pictures item is holding the matrix in the right hand. This is from MP-01 and NOT included in the sale.

Price is $250 shipped in canada



Feel free to ask questions.




