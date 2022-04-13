Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Diaclone Twintwist & Parasite


Some images are surfacing over the internet which give us a possible first look at new redecos of a*Diaclone Twintwist &#38; Parasite. First we have a look a Titans Return Twintwist redeco in Diaclone colors. This figure have been rumored in our forums as part of an upcoming Amazon exclusive "Wreckers" sub-line. Then we have a new purple and black redeco of the Kingdom Waspinator mold. This is based on the Botcon 2015 Parasite ( which was a Generations Waspinator redeco). It has been rumored to be part of an upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee 4-pack. As usual take this with a

The post Possible First Look At Diaclone Twintwist & Parasite appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



