Possible First Look At Diaclone Twintwist & Parasite



Some images are surfacing over the internet which give us a possible first look at new redecos of a*Diaclone Twintwist & Parasite. First we have a look a Titans Return Twintwist redeco in Diaclone colors. This figure have been rumored in our forums as part of an upcoming Amazon exclusive “Wreckers” sub-line. Then we have a new purple and black redeco of the Kingdom Waspinator mold. This is based on the Botcon 2015 Parasite ( which was a Generations Waspinator redeco). It has been rumored to be part of an upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee 4-pack. As usual take this with a



