TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Q3 2019 Financial Call


Earlier today, Hasbro held their Financial Call for the 3rd Quarter of 2019. Unfortunately, Hasbro had a rough quarter with proposed sales tariffs to hit on the upcoming Holiday Season. Understandably, their stocks slightly declined; after enjoying a very good year before. Nevertheless, Hasbro is happy to see revenue from Transformers: Bumblebee; which continued to pour throughout Q3. “Program production amortization increased as we are now receiving revenue and amortizing the costs associated with Transformers: Bumblebee. Given the timing of expected revenues, we now expect fullyear program production cost amortization to be greater than historical levels but remain under 2.0% &#187; Continue Reading.

