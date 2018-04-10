Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,057

Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade:Transformers and more



Thank to 2005 Boards member*Gaokaiser, we have a very nice promotional video to share with you. The*Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade. This seems to be an interactive event in Japan this May 17th. The video shows several characters from famous and popular movies like the Hogwarts Express, wizards and Dementors from Harry Potter, the cute little Minions, Jurassic World’s T-Rex, and you can clearly see Age Of Extinction Driller, and*Optimus Prime and Megatron (2007 movie design) fighting each other. 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual was kind to share a translation of what we can listen on the video: “This



Thank to 2005 Boards member*Gaokaiser, we have a very nice promotional video to share with you. The*Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade. This seems to be an interactive event in Japan this May 17th. The video shows several characters from famous and popular movies like the Hogwarts Express, wizards and Dementors from Harry Potter, the cute little Minions, Jurassic World's T-Rex, and you can clearly see Age Of Extinction Driller, and*Optimus Prime and Megatron (2007 movie design) fighting each other. 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual was kind to share a translation of what we can listen on the video: "This





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.