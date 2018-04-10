Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade:Transformers and more


Thank to 2005 Boards member*Gaokaiser, we have a very nice promotional video to share with you. The*Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade. This seems to be an interactive event in Japan this May 17th. The video shows several characters from famous and popular movies like the Hogwarts Express, wizards and Dementors from Harry Potter, the cute little Minions, Jurassic World’s T-Rex, and you can clearly see Age Of Extinction Driller, and*Optimus Prime and Megatron (2007 movie design) fighting each other. 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual was kind to share a translation of what we can listen on the video: “This &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade:Transformers and more appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



