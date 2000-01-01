Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dragun
DarkConvoy
Takara & Hasbro Collection Sale - Ontario (Markham/Newmarket)'
Takara & Hasbro Collection Sale - Ontario (Markham/Newmarket)
Hi all, I'm selling some additional items from my collection.

Item - Condition - Price $

Hasbro Fortress Maximus (Titans Return) - New - $280

Hasbro Alt-Mode Optimus Prime - New - $20

Hasbro Fortress Maximus (Titans Return) - Complete with worn box - $200

Hasbro Trypticon (Titans Return) - New - $200

Hasbro Trypticon (Titans Return) - Complete - $160

Hasbro Powermaster Optimus Prime (80's G1 1st print) - Used, no box - $100

Hasbro Powermaster Optimus Prime (Titans Return) - New - $50

Hasbro Transformers Autobot & Decepticon Wall Light Deco (sold as a set only) - New - $80

Hasbro Sentinel Prime (Titans Return) - complete no box - $20

Kreo Optimus Prime (like lego) - Used - $20

Takara Tomy Unit Warriors Devastator - New - $300

Takara Tomy MP01 Convoy (Optimus Prime) - New - $320

Takara Tomy Ginrai (Powermaster Optimus Prime) - New - $100

Other items:

Green Glow in the dark rare Stickbot - New - $30

Hot Wheels 1:43 Ferrari Michael Schumacher F1 2000 - New - $20

Toynami Macross (Robotech) Strike Valkyrie VF-1S: Pilot Roy Focker (non-transformable) - New - $20

Toynami Voltron Lion Force 20th Anniversary Masterpiece (Certified & Numbered Diacast 1st print in numbered shipping box - actual number is in the 3xxx range - this is the rare 15000 piece release - there are 3 other versions that are a fraction of the price) - New - $850

Shout!Factory Transformers G1 Matrix of Leadership DVD Collection (Seasons 1 - 4) - Like New - $200

Super Nintendo Set (SNES Mini, 1 Nintendo brand AC Adapter, 1 Nintendo brand AV Cable, 1 Nintendo brand controller (sold as a set only) - Used but mint - $100

Gameboy Advance - Mint light blue GBA SP with the brighter screen, new battery, new spare battery, Nintendo branded charger, the 2 games in the picture and GBA Everdrive X5 with 16g micro sd card. The X5 is on the newest firmware with all supported emulators installed (NES, GB, GBC and SMS).
System rebuilt - new screen (brighter version), new buttons and cleaned contacts.
Only being sold as a set.
All non-Nintendo batteries will prematurely show that the battery is changed; you may have to unplug and reconnect the charger 1 time to get a full charge. - $200

Nes Classic clone 500 in 1 - 2 controllers, av (not hdmi) and power supply. - $40

Coolbaby Nes Classic clone 600 in 1 - 2 controllers, av (not hdmi) and power supply. - $60

Items available for pickup in Ontario in Newmarket on weekends or Markham over lunch or after work - cash only.

Please review my feedbacks - 0 issues!
Thanks for you time and note that I will update this listing if an item is no longer available.
