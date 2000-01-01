Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:43 AM   #1
Mcprime
Bumble buddy
Mcprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 70
POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
Wave 2 potp deluxes available at toysrus.ca with bogo.
They're not showing up currently when searching transformers. I just happened to be looking through the bogo page and there they were.

Edit: they're now showing up when searching transformers. Although I found them originally through the bogo page they currently are not showing the deal on their individual pages or while in the cart. Not sure what going on or if they're still in the process updating the listing.

Sludge
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972516

Moonracer
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972626

Rippersnaper
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972616

Blackwing
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972606

Snarl
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972526


P.s.
leaders are back up as well

Rodimus unicronus
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=138351396

Optimus
http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=138351446

P.S. -p.s.
If anyone finds SS megs, let me know. lol.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_4404.jpg Views: 8 Size: 20.2 KB ID: 40139   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_4403.jpg Views: 11 Size: 11.2 KB ID: 40140  
Last edited by Mcprime; Today at 06:16 AM.
Mcprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:12 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,372
Re: POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
You are very informative.
I commend you kind sir.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:15 AM   #3
throllen
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Ireland
Posts: 31
Re: POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
69.99 for leader... the hell
throllen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:18 AM   #4
Mcprime
Bumble buddy
Mcprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 70
Re: POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
Quote:
Originally Posted by throllen View Post
69.99 for leader... the hell
Good news is they are buy one get one 50% off or you can use the summer saving to get $20 off a purchase over $50.

I noticed they bumped the price of Voyager starscream to 39.99. Not sure what's up with their pricing at the moment as I believe his in store price is still 29.99 (not the current $39.99 online)

Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
You are very informative.
I commend you kind sir.
No problem! Hope I could help.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_4405.jpg Views: 5 Size: 10.0 KB ID: 40141  
Last edited by Mcprime; Today at 05:22 AM.
Mcprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:33 AM   #5
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Tekkamanraiden's Ebay Auctions
Tekkamanraiden's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,988
Re: POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
Awesome, thanks!
__________________
Incoming:
Looking For: DX9 Hulkie, MP11 Ghost Starscream
Waiting For: DX9 Dinobots

Feedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:15 AM   #6
Mcprime
Bumble buddy
Mcprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 70
Re: POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tekkamanraiden View Post
Awesome, thanks!
You're welcome.

Updated with some new info. Found the deluxes originally through the bogo page but the deal isn't currently attached to the new items or when addded to the cart.
Mcprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 BLASTER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR TEMPO vintage rare
Transformers
Vintage Original Real 1985 Insecticon Shrapnel G1 Transformers Insecticon Hasbro
Transformers
TAKARA TOMY Transformers Masterpiece MP-09 RODIMUS CONVOY Hot Rod Version 2
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Masterpiece Transformers Devastator TOYWORLD Constructor BURDEN TWC 03
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Gears MP scale 3rd party figure Badcube Grump New MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.