POTP wave two deluxes up at TRU

They're not showing up currently when searching transformers. I just happened to be looking through the bogo page and there they were.



Edit: they're now showing up when searching transformers. Although I found them originally through the bogo page they currently are not showing the deal on their individual pages or while in the cart. Not sure what going on or if they're still in the process updating the listing.



Sludge

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972516



Moonracer

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972626



Rippersnaper

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972616



Blackwing

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972606



Snarl

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=153972526





P.s.

leaders are back up as well



Rodimus unicronus

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=138351396



Optimus

http://m.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=138351446



P.S. -p.s.

Wave 2 potp deluxes available at toysrus.ca with bogo.They're not showing up currently when searching transformers. I just happened to be looking through the bogo page and there they were.Edit: they're now showing up when searching transformers. Although I found them originally through the bogo page they currently are not showing the deal on their individual pages or while in the cart. Not sure what going on or if they're still in the process updating the listing.SludgeMoonracerRippersnaperBlackwingSnarlP.s.leaders are back up as wellRodimus unicronusOptimusP.S. -p.s.If anyone finds SS megs, let me know. lol.

You are very informative.

I commend you kind sir.

69.99 for leader... the hell

69.99 for leader... the hell



I noticed they bumped the price of Voyager starscream to 39.99. Not sure what's up with their pricing at the moment as I believe his in store price is still 29.99 (not the current $39.99 online)



You are very informative.

I commend you kind sir.

Good news is they are buy one get one 50% off or you can use the summer saving to get $20 off a purchase over $50.I noticed they bumped the price of Voyager starscream to 39.99. Not sure what's up with their pricing at the moment as I believe his in store price is still 29.99 (not the current $39.99 online)No problem! Hope I could help.

Incoming :

Looking For : DX9 Hulkie, MP11 Ghost Starscream

Waiting For : DX9 Dinobots



Awesome, thanks!



Updated with some new info. Found the deluxes originally through the bogo page but the deal isn't currently attached to the new items or when addded to the cart. You're welcome.Updated with some new info. Found the deluxes originally through the bogo page but the deal isn't currently attached to the new items or when addded to the cart.

