Last week we were lucky enough to attend a fan event
courtesy of Paramount, Hasbro and Micheal Bay. It was a full day of awesome, capped with a trip to Michael Bay’s offices and a 30 minute preview of the movie at IMAX headquarters. This footage was shown at CinemaCon this week, and will be shown to fans all over the world on April 4th in a special IMAX presentation
. We initially were told that specifics were on lock down but got the go ahead to share right as I was going offline for a couple days. Doh! » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Cinemacon Preview Thoughts and Impressions
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...