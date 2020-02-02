Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,138

Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus Revealed



More... Twitter user @cheetimus surprised us with an image of a new*Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus. The image included in the tweet *show the front and back packaging of a new Repugnus mold in his monster mode, sculpted in the Cyberverse style and design. Click ln the bar to see the mirrored image on this mews post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. The post Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





