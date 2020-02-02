|
Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus Revealed
Twitter user @cheetimus surprised us with an image of a new*Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus. The image included in the tweet
*show the front and back packaging of a new Repugnus mold in his monster mode, sculpted in the Cyberverse style and design. Click ln the bar to see the mirrored image on this mews post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.  
