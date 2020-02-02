|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020 January Week 5
It is time for our usual weekly world sightings round up! We close January with the final Siege and Cyberverse waves surfacing in Europe and Asia. Studio Series toys are still popping up in more markets, and we have new reports from Panama where local fans have got new Earthrise figures. Siege Wave 5 Deluxe, Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultra Class, Wave 6 Warrior Class And Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Build-A-Figure in Germany
*2005 Boards member found Siege Deluxe Spinister in the Müller store in Frankfurt-Nordwestzentrum. Also, 2005 Boards member*sideways2*spotted the new Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Clobber and Hot » Continue Reading.
