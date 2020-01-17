|
New Transformers Earthrise Artwork ? New Characters & Secret Messages
*we have a very nice surprise to share with you. We have* a look at amazing piece of Earthrise artwork featuring new Characters & secret messages. The image comes from part of the packaging of the upcoming Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime and we are sure it will please your optics. So far we can identify: Unicron (planet mode) The Ark The Nemesis (shooting the Ark) Megatron Optimus Prime Bumblebee A Quintesson (Judge face) Wheeljack Hound Trailbreaker Arcee Sideswipe Astrotrain Shockwave All with an amazing art of the Ark falling into the Earth in the center » Continue Reading.
