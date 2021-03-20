|
Jazwares Zoteki G1 Skywarp Statue Chase Variant Stock Images
Target have updated a listing
for the*Jazwares Zoteki G1 Skywarp Statue Chase Variant*with some stock images. This should be the second chase variant in the*Jazwares Zoteki G1 Transformers statues collection, together with the recently found Walgreens exclusive Thundercracker statue
. Skywarp can’t be ordered online yet, but the listing indicates it’s already out at Target stores. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!    
The post Jazwares Zoteki G1 Skywarp Statue Chase Variant Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca