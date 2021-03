Jazwares Zoteki G1 Skywarp Statue Chase Variant Stock Images

Target have updated a listing for the*Jazwares Zoteki G1 Skywarp Statue Chase Variant*with some stock images. This should be the second chase variant in the*Jazwares' Zoteki G1 Transformers statues collection, together with the recently found Walgreens exclusive Thundercracker statue . Skywarp can't be ordered online yet, but the listing indicates it's already out at Target stores. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!