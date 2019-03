Interview With IDW Writer Brian Ruckley And Artist Angel Hernandez About The New Tran

We are just a few days of the release of the fresh and new IDW’s Transformers story, and we have a great*Interview With IDW Writer Brian Ruckley And Artist Angel Hernandez About The New Transformers Title, courtesy of* doomrocket.com We have another approach the new story settled on the glorious past of Cybertron before the great war. Brian and Angel share their concerns, their vision, and how the new story was planned to be “a mix of things that long-term readers find a little familiar and plenty of stuff that’s a bit new, a bit different”. You can read the » Continue Reading. The post Interview With IDW Writer Brian Ruckley And Artist Angel Hernandez About The New Transformers Title appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM