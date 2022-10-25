Third Party company*DNA Design, via their*Facebook account
, have posted up images of their new upgrade kit: DK-38 Upgrade Kit For Legacy Titan Metroplex. This new kit*consists of the following new parts: New transformable Minicon partner. New fully articulated hands. Extra articulation point for his*“Sparkdrinker” axe. Shoulder fillers Easy to install and the new parts don?t interfere with the transformation. This kit is expected for release by January 2023. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
.
