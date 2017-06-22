|
Transformers: The Last Knight Running Time And Rating Details Officially Announced
If the evidence*received from theaters all over the world
is not enough, we now have the official running time of Transformers: The Last Knight thanks to British Board Of Film Classifications
. As earlier reports suggested, the movie is 2 Hours and 28 Minutes long. To be precise it’s*2 Hours and 28 Minutes and 53 Seconds long (148m 53s). Additionally, the movie has received a rating of 12A for UK.* Technical Details: TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT [3D] TYPE OF MEDIA – Film APPROVED RUNNING TIME – 148m 53s RELEASE DATE – 22/06/2017 BBFCINSIGHT – moderate action violence, moderate bad » Continue Reading.
