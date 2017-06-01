|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Calvin Johnson Spot
Calvin Johnson is back
, and ready to promote Transformers: The Last Knight. There’s no question Calvin Johnson is retired. The record-setting wide receiver has made that clear over and over and over again. But the name Megatron? That lives on for the former Detroit Lions wide receiver. It’s still his Instagram handle and recently, he took to playing Calvin Johnson-as-Megatron in an ad for what else? “Transformers.” Johnson posted a 30-second spot promoting the new Transformers movie, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” on Wednesday night and it’s pretty funny.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.