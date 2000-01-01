this is just a basic revisit/minor redo of an older custom I did for a contest back on "sector 70".
I was happy with the original version I did except for the giant micromaster hanging off the back of his head.
on my original version,the head master ended up attaching to the end of the ladder as a man bucket.
now,the inside of the cab has been cored out just enough to fit the new titanmaster inside....sideways...but still inside.
now that we have titan masters....this is the end result...
the original custom thread
and now....
battle mode
for "when you have to absolutely kill every mother f@cker in the room mode"