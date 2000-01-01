Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods titans return hosehead and lug
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:24 PM   #1
chans formers
raff ow roud
chans formers's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: calgary alberta
Posts: 7,299
titans return hosehead and lug
this is just a basic revisit/minor redo of an older custom I did for a contest back on "sector 70".
I was happy with the original version I did except for the giant micromaster hanging off the back of his head.
on my original version,the head master ended up attaching to the end of the ladder as a man bucket.
now,the inside of the cab has been cored out just enough to fit the new titanmaster inside....sideways...but still inside.
now that we have titan masters....this is the end result...

the original custom thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...75&postcount=1

and now....


















battle mode


for "when you have to absolutely kill every mother f@cker in the room mode"
__________________
now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.
chans formers is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
titans return hosehead

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Mp-10 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Mix Lot- Complete, Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers G1 JETFIRE. 100% Complete!
Transformers
G1 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers G1 DOUBLECLOUDER C-308 Godmaster Powermaster BOX & PAPERWORK only!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.