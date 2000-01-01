Today, 12:24 PM #1 chans formers raff ow roud Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: calgary alberta Posts: 7,299 titans return hosehead and lug

I was happy with the original version I did except for the giant micromaster hanging off the back of his head.

on my original version,the head master ended up attaching to the end of the ladder as a man bucket.

now,the inside of the cab has been cored out just enough to fit the new titanmaster inside....sideways...but still inside.

now that we have titan masters....this is the end result...



battle mode





for "when you have to absolutely kill every mother f@cker in the room mode"

