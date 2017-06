The Hollywood Reporter: Hasbro CEO on ?Transformers? Future and Marketing ?My Little

The Hollywood Reporter brings us a wide-ranging interview with Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, wherein he discusses movies, toys and of course the bottom line: revenue. Among several Transformers-related highlights: In 2002, Brian Goldner, a then-rising executive at Hasbro, was pitching studios the robot-morphing Transformers toys as the next Spider-Man, which had just ushered in the new tentpole movie era. One day, while having lunch in L.A., he ran into Spider-Man producer Avi Arad. “He told me that I shouldn’t embarrass myself because it was going to be impossible to execute,” recalls Goldner, who has been CEO since 2008. He kept » Continue Reading. The post The Hollywood Reporter: Hasbro CEO on ‘Transformers’ Future and Marketing ‘My Little Pony’ to Boys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM