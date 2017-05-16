Thanks to Preview World
*we have images for*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Incentive Cover And Subscription Cover B.*Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member The Kup for the heads up. It seems the story will center now in a popular G1 Autobot: “Jazz confronts his past-and the Autobot’s future-in front of millions of television viewers. But will he make the people of Earth understand Optimus Prime’s mission… or turn against it?” In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 Incentive cover features Optimus Prime and Subscription cover features Jetfire. You can check the pictures after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 » Continue Reading.
