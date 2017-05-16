Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Incentive Cover And Subscription Cover B


Thanks to Preview World we have images for IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Incentive Cover And Subscription Cover B. It seems the story will center now in a popular G1 Autobot: "Jazz confronts his past-and the Autobot's future-in front of millions of television viewers. But will he make the people of Earth understand Optimus Prime's mission… or turn against it?" In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 Incentive cover features Optimus Prime and Subscription cover features Jetfire.

The post IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Incentive Cover And Subscription Cover B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



