Soul of Chogokin GX-71 Voltron re-release!



Release date is July 2019



I got mine preordered from Nippon Yasan:



https://www.nippon-yasan.com/figures...n-reissue.html A lot of people have been wanting to get their hands on GX-71. Bandai is having a most likely limited release of the set going for 37,000 (~$440 CAD) on some Asia retailers. That sounds expensive, but considering that GX-71 goes for a minimum of $1,000 CAD on Ebay, this is a steal. Preorder one while you can!Release date is July 2019I got mine preordered from Nippon Yasan: