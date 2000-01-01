Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:07 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Machine War
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 239
Double Dealer
In the pic of him, I saw an Autobot and a Decepticon sticker on him. Is he some sort of double agent like Punch Counterpunch and another one that turns into a purple motorcycle?
