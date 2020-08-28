|
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-47 Exitus (MTMTE Getaway)
Mastermind Creations has revealed their next entry in their popular Reformatted line via their Facebook
page. This time around we get the monumental mutinous master of escape, Exitus aka Getaway. This is Mastermind Creations interpretation of the popular power master as he appeared in More Than Meets the Eye where he had one of the most villainous heel turns into Transformers history. Exitus is expected this upcoming fourth quarter of 2020. Click the title bar to view the images and join the discussion!
The post Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-47 Exitus (MTMTE Getaway)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca