Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-47 Exitus (MTMTE Getaway)



Mastermind Creations has revealed their next entry in their popular Reformatted line via their



Mastermind Creations has revealed their next entry in their popular Reformatted line via their Facebook page. This time around we get the monumental mutinous master of escape, Exitus aka Getaway. This is Mastermind Creations' interpretation of the popular power master as he appeared in More Than Meets the Eye where he had one of the most villainous heel turns into Transformers history. Exitus is expected this upcoming fourth quarter of 2020.





