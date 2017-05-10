It looks like old-school third-party manufacturer iGear may be back in business and looking to break back into the Masterpiece craze by releasing their versions of G1*Ironhide, along with*Battlechargers Runabout and Runamuck. So far, all that we have seen are renders of all three bots in robot and alternate mode accompanied by the message “iGear????” (iGear renewal begins!). These*figures*look to be far more in-line with the current Masterpiece-styling than iGear’s previous Masterpiece-styled releases from a few years ago. Unfortunately there is no release information or price, but jump over to our discussion boards to let people know what you think » Continue Reading.
