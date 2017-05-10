According to weibo user TF?-????
, relative newcomer to the third-party world, Fans Hobby is offering a limited edition repaint/retool of their MB-03 Feilong (Masterpiece Doublecross)*inspired by the Botcon 2016 version of TM2 Megatron, which itself was based off of the double-headed*dragon*iteration of Megaton seen in the original Robots in Disguise. Given the limited nature of this release, anyone that is interested in obscure recolors should seriously consider picking this figure up when it becomes available. No release information is available at this time, but feel free to jump into the discussion of this project » Continue Reading.
