Kre-O Battle Changers Megatron and Ironhide
The Kre-O line continues! Albeit, via dollar store locations! If you’ve been on the virtual hunt for the latest Kre-O Battle Changers figures, Dollar General stores may be your best bet to lock them down. According to a post by user in the closed Facebook Group for TF-wiki Fans, he has found*the new Ironhide and Megatron*figures at a Dollar General store in California. No specific city is cited at the moment, but we’ll update this post when that information is available. Click the title bar to read more and check out the photo proof.
