In an unfortunate turn of events, we have to report that Niantic’s Transformers Heavy Metal AR mobile game has been officially cancelled. An article in Bloomberg website
states that Niantic's has cancelled the Transformers Heavy Metal mobile game
together with other four projects out of their current financial issues. Niantic is well known as the creator of Pokemon Go, but it seems they haven’t been able to replicate the success of this game. Transformers Heavy Metal was never fully released and it was only available as a beta test in a few countries
