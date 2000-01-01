Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:33 PM   #1
bumblebee85
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: niagara falls
Posts: 16
Bumblebee85 room sale at TFcon 2017
Come check it out starting at 9:30pm Friday night. Room # 1252 in the North tower. Some items are...

- mp sunstone
- mp acidstorm
- mp star saber
- human alliance bumblebee
- DC figures
- Alternators
- DVDs
- free Powerade and chips
