Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse S4 TV Movies ? Titles And Official Synopsis
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,068
Transformers: Cyberverse S4 TV Movies ? Titles And Official Synopsis


We have received a press material containing the titles and official synopsis of the upcoming*Transformers: Cyberverse S4 TV Movies. Movie 1: Title: The Immobilizers Running Time: 44 Minutes Official Synopsis: The entire planet of Cybertron becomes frozen in time. Movie 2: Title: The Perfect Decepticon Running Time: 44 Minutes Official Synopsis: The peace treaty between the Autobots and the Decepticons is put to the test. There is no indication regarding when the movies will air, but with such press material being distributed means that we won’t have to wait long before we hear an airdate.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse S4 TV Movies – Titles And Official Synopsis appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMER JAZZ 1984 COMPLETE WITH BOX!!!
Transformers
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers
Transformers Titanium Megaton
Transformers
Transformers Power Core Combiners Huffer With Caliburst
Transformers
9 Piece Random Transformers Lot Stickers Flashlight Keychains Choker
Transformers
Transformers G1 plush toys Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 Magnets Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave Bumblebee and more.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.