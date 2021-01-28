Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,068

Transformers: Cyberverse S4 TV Movies ? Titles And Official Synopsis



We have received a press material containing the titles and official synopsis of the upcoming*Transformers: Cyberverse S4 TV Movies. Movie 1: Title: The Immobilizers Running Time: 44 Minutes Official Synopsis: The entire planet of Cybertron becomes frozen in time. Movie 2: Title: The Perfect Decepticon Running Time: 44 Minutes Official Synopsis: The peace treaty between the Autobots and the Decepticons is put to the test. There is no indication regarding when the movies will air, but with such press material being distributed means that we won’t have to wait long before we hear an airdate.



